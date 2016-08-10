SEOUL, Aug 10 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL August 10 *276.8 -105.2 -188.9 ^August 9 209.3 76.2 -314.0 August 8 81.0 86.0 -202.4 August 5 250.3 -72.8 -199.0 August 4 38.4 -109.0 47.2 August 3 -86.6 -196.2 253.8 August 2 51.6 -180.6 106.2 August 1 307.8 -296.9 -104.9 July 29 212.6 -319.6 89.5 July 28 196.5 -80.1 -110.1 July 27 243.8 -103.5 -137.9 July 26 194.2 16.8 -173.3 July 25 193.4 -107.7 -81.0 July 22 72.1 42.3 -120.1 Month to date 1,128.5 -798.5 -602.0 Year to date 8,839.9 -5,339.3 -5,047.5 ^ August 9 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 855.8 billion Korean won ($782.11 million) worth. ($1 = 1,094.2200 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)