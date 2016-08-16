SEOUL, Aug 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL August 16 26.5 -12.4 -36.2 ^August 12 60.5 99.5 -179.3 August 11 -17.7 -33.7 25.5 August 10 308.4 -136.4 -189.3 August 9 209.3 76.2 -314.0 August 8 81.0 86.0 -202.4 August 5 250.3 -72.8 -199.0 August 4 38.4 -109.0 47.2 August 3 -86.6 -196.2 253.8 August 2 51.6 -180.6 106.2 August 1 307.8 -296.9 -104.9 July 29 212.6 -319.6 89.5 July 28 196.5 -80.1 -110.1 July 27 243.8 -103.5 -137.9 July 26 194.2 16.8 -173.3 Month to date 1,229.4 -776.3 -792.3 Year to date 8,940.7 -5,317.1 -5,237.7 ^ August 12 figures revised ($1 = 1,091.8100 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)