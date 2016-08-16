BRIEF-Luzerner Kantonalbank FY group profit up at CHF 186.6 mln
* FY group profit: 186.6 million Swiss francs ($187.65 million)(plus 3.6%)
SEOUL, Aug 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL August 16 26.5 -12.4 -36.2 ^August 12 60.5 99.5 -179.3 August 11 -17.7 -33.7 25.5 August 10 308.4 -136.4 -189.3 August 9 209.3 76.2 -314.0 August 8 81.0 86.0 -202.4 August 5 250.3 -72.8 -199.0 August 4 38.4 -109.0 47.2 August 3 -86.6 -196.2 253.8 August 2 51.6 -180.6 106.2 August 1 307.8 -296.9 -104.9 July 29 212.6 -319.6 89.5 July 28 196.5 -80.1 -110.1 July 27 243.8 -103.5 -137.9 July 26 194.2 16.8 -173.3 Month to date 1,229.4 -776.3 -792.3 Year to date 8,940.7 -5,317.1 -5,237.7 ^ August 12 figures revised ($1 = 1,091.8100 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)
* Overall loss of 20 million Swiss francs (loss $20.11 million)for first nine months of FY year to Dec. 31, 2016, a decline of 0.9 percent in NAV, and a 5.1 percent increase in share price (including cash dividend) Source text - http://bit.ly/2jPTpa5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9944 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.