SEOUL, Aug 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL August 22 *-14.5 -181.1 86.2 ^August 19 220.5 -353.9 53.1 August 18 190.3 -184.5 -9.0 August 17 14.3 -87.6 43.8 August 16 34.7 -20.6 -36.3 August 12 60.5 99.5 -179.3 August 11 -17.7 -33.7 25.5 August 10 308.4 -136.4 -189.3 August 9 209.3 76.2 -314.0 August 8 81.0 86.0 -202.4 August 5 250.3 -72.8 -199.0 August 4 38.4 -109.0 47.2 August 3 -86.6 -196.2 253.8 August 2 51.6 -180.6 106.2 August 1 307.8 -296.9 -104.9 Month to date 1,648.1 -1,591.7 -618.1 Year to date 9,359.5 -6,132.4 -5,063.6 ^ August 19 figures revised * Foreign investors turned net sellers after five consecutive sessions of buying. ($1 = 1,123.0600 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)