BRIEF-Neptune to raise 10 bln won via private placement
* Says it will issue 6 million shares via private placement to raise 10 billion won, at 1,670 won per share
SEOUL, Aug 26 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0740 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL August 26 *-129.1 189.8 -59.2 ^August 25 -318.8 253.1 -3.3 August 24 -41.5 -39.0 -17.8 August 23 45.9 -216.3 79.1 August 22 -11.9 -183.9 86.3 August 19 220.5 -353.9 53.1 August 18 190.3 -184.5 -9.0 August 17 14.3 -87.6 43.8 August 16 34.7 -20.6 -36.3 August 12 60.5 99.5 -179.3 August 11 -17.7 -33.7 25.5 August 10 308.4 -136.4 -189.3 August 9 209.3 76.2 -314.0 August 8 81.0 86.0 -202.4 August 5 250.3 -72.8 -199.0 Month to date 1,207.5 -1,406.9 -619.2 Year to date 8,918.8 -5,947.6 -5,064.7 ^ August 25 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 489.4 billion Korean won ($439.54 million) worth. ($1 = 1,113.4300 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday. For more details and other highlights from India's annual economic survey, click here: (Reporting By Delhi Bureau)
Jan 31 An upsurge in protectionism poses serious medium-term risk for exports, a key Indian government report said on Tuesday.