SEOUL, Sept 5 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL September 5 271.1 140.5 -394.8 ^September 2 217.9 -193.5 -17.3 September 1 -139.4 38.5 98.9 August 31 21.5 -9.0 10.5 August 30 52.4 127.6 -172.6 August 29 84.1 -39.4 -42.0 August 26 -129.6 190.5 -61.4 August 25 -318.8 253.1 -3.3 August 24 -41.5 -39.0 -17.8 August 23 45.9 -216.3 79.1 August 22 -11.9 -183.9 86.3 August 19 220.5 -353.9 53.1 August 18 190.3 -184.5 -9.0 August 17 14.3 -87.6 43.8 August 16 34.7 -20.6 -36.3 Month to date 349.7 -14.5 -313.2 Year to date 9,426.0 -5,882.3 -5,584.1 ^ September 2 figures revised ($1 = 1,104.2300 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)