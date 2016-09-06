SEOUL, Sept 6 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL September 6 *269.1 -307.3 41.4 ^September 5 272.0 138.7 -393.8 September 2 217.9 -193.5 -17.3 September 1 -139.4 38.5 98.9 August 31 21.5 -9.0 10.5 August 30 52.4 127.6 -172.6 August 29 84.1 -39.4 -42.0 August 26 -129.6 190.5 -61.4 August 25 -318.8 253.1 -3.3 August 24 -41.5 -39.0 -17.8 August 23 45.9 -216.3 79.1 August 22 -11.9 -183.9 86.3 August 19 220.5 -353.9 53.1 August 18 190.3 -184.5 -9.0 August 17 14.3 -87.6 43.8 Month to date 619.6 -323.7 -270.8 Year to date 9,696.0 -6,191.5 -5,541.8 ^ September 5 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 759 billion Korean won ($687.59 million) worth. ($1 = 1,103.8500 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)