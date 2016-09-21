SEOUL, Sept 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL September 21 *87.9 -227.1 13.2 ^September 20 98.4 -345.9 115.5 September 19 47.0 -273.3 97.3 September 13 247.4 -688.3 298.9 September 12 -219.0 136.3 88.4 September 9 -50.5 -48.3 91.3 September 8 181.6 -182.5 4.1 September 7 83.9 -46.4 -20.2 September 6 269.9 -308.9 42.1 September 5 272.0 138.7 -393.8 September 2 217.9 -193.5 -17.3 September 1 -139.4 38.5 98.9 August 31 21.5 -9.0 10.5 August 30 52.4 127.6 -172.6 August 29 84.1 -39.4 -42.0 Month to date 1,097.1 -2,000.8 418.5 Year to date 10,173.5 -7,868.7 -4,852.4 ^ September 20 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 480.7 billion Korean won ($430.35 million) worth. ($1 = 1,117.0000 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)