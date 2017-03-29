Australia shares fall on weaker commodities, Fed rate hike; NZ up
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
SEOUL, March 29 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 29 -53.5 -33.5 36.3 ^March 28 20.7 -81.8 1.9 March 27 36.4 -104.7 16.7 March 24 -89.1 220.7 -186.8 March 23 52.6 18.2 -128.4 March 22 -96.2 -116.9 181.3 March 21 362.7 -189.9 -234.8 March 20 -84.8 -51.7 85.0 March 17 251.2 -210.4 -93.5 March 16 279.8 -89.3 -237.4 March 15 128.9 -268.8 84.7 March 14 405.7 -406.5 -50.1 March 13 454.6 -216.1 -282.4 March 10 160.1 -278.0 56.9 March 9 444.8 -617.5 110.5 Month to date 3,400.1 -3,532.4 -954.5 Year to date 5,345.6 -4,818.7 -2,641.3 ^ March 28 figures revised. ($1 = 1,114.2500 won) (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)
June 15 Australian shares fell on Thursday, hurt by weaker energy and basic material stocks and an overnight dip on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.
SEOUL, June 15 South Korea's foreign exchange bank deposits in May edged up from April as individuals and businesses boosted their dollar savings, central bank data showed on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, June 15 The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) warned New Zealand on Thursday that low labour productivity poses long-term challenges for the country despite its solid growth prospects.