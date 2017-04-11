SEOUL, April 11 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0730 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 11 *-126.6 97.8 31.3 ^April 10 -54.1 -4.5 6.4 April 7 -77.9 103.1 10.4 April 6 -90.5 -117.9 168.3 April 5 -7.6 -167.2 128 April 4 -101.6 -123.5 179.4 April 3 -22.0 31.2 -59.3 March 31 25.7 32.9 -111.0 March 30 89.4 -169.2 65.6 March 29 -61.8 -26.4 36.8 March 28 20.7 -81.8 1.9 March 27 36.4 -104.7 16.7 March 24 -89.1 220.7 -186.8 March 23 52.6 18.2 -128.4 March 22 -96.2 -116.9 181.3 Month to date -480.2 -181.0 464.6 Year to date 4,972.2 -5,128.9 -2,221.7 * Foreign investors have been net sellers for seven consecutive sessions, bringing their sales for the period to a net 480.3 billion won ($419.18 million) worth. ^ April 10 figures revised. ($1 = 1,145.8200 won) (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)