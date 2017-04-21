BRIEF-Dios Fastigheter buys, sells two commercial properties
* ACQUIRES TWO CENTRAL LOCATED COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS
SEOUL, April 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0751 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL April 21 241.3 91.1 -313.4 ^April 20 76.3 223.6 -276.1 April 19 -225.1 110.4 116.0 April 18 11.4 38.5 -48.2 April 17 -111.7 266.6 -160.9 April 14 -73.5 22.8 44.4 April 13 -1.1 104.2 -113.8 April 12 79.1 -104.8 24.8 April 11 -126.6 97.8 31.4 April 10 -54.1 -4.5 6.4 April 7 -77.9 103.1 10.4 April 6 -90.5 -117.9 168.3 April 5 -7.6 -167.2 128 April 4 -101.6 -123.5 179.4 April 3 -22.0 31.2 -59.3 Month to date -483.6 571.5 -262.7 Year to date 4,968.9 -4,376.4 -2,949.0 ^ April 20 figures revised. ($1 = 1,134.2000 won) (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's blue-chip index was on course to break a five-week rising streak, while Hong Kong's share benchmark was poised to post its biggest weekly loss in three months, as rising U.S. interest rates stoked fears of capital outflows from the region.
* REPORTS A COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF EUR 10.8 MILLION FOR FY 2016/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)