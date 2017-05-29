BRIEF-Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board - sec filing
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing
SEOUL, May 29 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0731 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL May 29 *13.3 -99.0 57.4 ^May 26 123.1 85.1 -258.7 May 25 117.0 265.6 -405.3 May 24 77.3 -89.4 -36.5 May 23 -55.4 281.2 -261.6 May 22 288.7 -260.2 -88.5 May 19 41.1 -27.6 -65.1 May 18 26.9 -63.8 -19.1 May 17 6.7 -218.9 161.7 May 16 234.1 73.0 23.4 May 15 -95.9 25.2 35.0 May 12 -306.6 -93.9 363.5 May 11 104.6 331.8 -444.1 May 10 110.7 -46.2 -100.5 May 8 544.0 85.4 -663.2 Month to date 1,729.3 -132.5 -1,902.2 Year to date 7,985.8 -5,300.2 -5,344.8 ^ May 26 figures revised. *Foreign investors were net buyers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 330.7 billion won ($294.85 million) worth. ($1 = 1,121.5700 won) (Reporting by Suyeong Lee)
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing
BERLIN, June 22 Britain's departure from the European Union could strengthen the bloc's political integration and make Germany more attractive as a business location, German Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Steffen said on Thursday.
* Saudi royals and clerics pledge loyalty (Adds Saudis pledge allegiance)