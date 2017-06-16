SEOUL, June 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0742 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 16 *-149.6 44.7 54.8 ^June 15 11.0 -306.0 258.7 June 14 22.2 -122.1 52.9 June 13 -78.7 162.5 -121.9 June 12 -146.2 -407.8 498.8 June 9 154.7 -37.0 -176.3 June 8 281.8 -453.6 97.9 June 7 114.6 -296.7 126.5 June 5 274.0 -327.8 4.3 June 2 448.0 -251.0 -240.7 June 1 -13.6 -89.3 75.1 May 31 -361.9 360.9 -36.9 May 30 -41.7 -2.9 13.5 May 29 22.2 -106.9 51.5 May 26 123.1 85.1 -258.7 Month to date 918.1 -2,084.2 630.1 Year to date 8,509.1 -7,034.1 -4,744.0 *Offshore investors turned net sellers after buying two consecutive sessions. ^ June 15 figures revised. ($1 = 1,133.3300 won) (Reporting by Haejin Choi)