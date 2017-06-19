UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SEOUL, June 19 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0739 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 19 127.8 -54.3 -102.6 ^June 16 -163.3 58.2 55.0 June 15 11.0 -306.0 258.7 June 14 22.2 -122.1 52.9 June 13 -78.7 162.5 -121.9 June 12 -146.2 -407.8 498.8 June 9 154.7 -37.0 -176.3 June 8 281.8 -453.6 97.9 June 7 114.6 -296.7 126.5 June 5 274.0 -327.8 4.3 June 2 448.0 -251.0 -240.7 June 1 -13.6 -89.3 75.1 May 31 -361.9 360.9 -36.9 May 30 -41.7 -2.9 13.5 May 29 22.2 -106.9 51.5 Month to date 1,032.2 -2,125.0 527.7 Year to date 8,623.2 -7,075.0 -4,846.4 ^ June 16 figures revised. ($1 = 1,132.3900 won) (Reporting by Haejin Choi)
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.
* Fellow Arabs incensed over Qatar's support for Islamists (Adds quotes on Turkey and background)