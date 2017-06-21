SEOUL, June 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 21 *-182.9 -190.1 296.5 ^June 20 487.2 -598.5 358.2 June 19 127.2 -54.5 -101.9 June 16 -163.3 58.2 55.0 June 15 11.0 -306.0 258.7 June 14 22.2 -122.1 52.9 June 13 -78.7 162.5 -121.9 June 12 -146.2 -407.8 498.8 June 9 154.7 -37.0 -176.3 June 8 281.8 -453.6 97.9 June 7 114.6 -296.7 126.5 June 5 274.0 -327.8 4.3 June 2 448.0 -251.0 -240.7 June 1 -13.6 -89.3 75.1 May 31 -361.9 360.9 -36.9 Month to date 1,336.0 -2,913.8 1,183.1 Year to date 8,927.0 -7,863.7 -4,191.0 * Offshore investors turned net seller after two consecutive sessions of buying. ^ June 20 figures revised. ($1 = 1,142.7200 won) (Reporting by Yuna Park)