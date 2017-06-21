SEOUL, June 21 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
June 21 *-182.9 -190.1 296.5
^June 20 487.2 -598.5 358.2
June 19 127.2 -54.5 -101.9
June 16 -163.3 58.2 55.0
June 15 11.0 -306.0 258.7
June 14 22.2 -122.1 52.9
June 13 -78.7 162.5 -121.9
June 12 -146.2 -407.8 498.8
June 9 154.7 -37.0 -176.3
June 8 281.8 -453.6 97.9
June 7 114.6 -296.7 126.5
June 5 274.0 -327.8 4.3
June 2 448.0 -251.0 -240.7
June 1 -13.6 -89.3 75.1
May 31 -361.9 360.9 -36.9
Month to date 1,336.0 -2,913.8 1,183.1
Year to date 8,927.0 -7,863.7 -4,191.0
* Offshore investors turned net seller after two consecutive
sessions of buying.
^ June 20 figures revised.
($1 = 1,142.7200 won)
(Reporting by Yuna Park)