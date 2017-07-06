MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
SEOUL, July 6 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0750 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 6 *217.4 -399.8 129.0 ^July 5 -6.5 -81.6 54.0 July 4 -192.9 104.1 44.7 July 3 105.4 -84.5 -84.3 June 30 -41.0 -120.0 108.6 June 29 100.0 20.1 -166.7 June 28 -181.1 -6.3 133.5 June 27 54.2 -326.0 222.1 June 26 43.1 -122.5 22.0 June 23 166.6 106.1 -299.4 June 22 182.7 47.3 75.8 June 21 -184.7 -185.9 294.3 June 20 487.2 -598.5 358.2 June 19 127.2 -54.5 -101.9 June 16 -163.3 58.2 55.0 Month to date 123.4 -461.8 143.4 Year to date 9,373.0 -8,722.8 -3,954.0 ^ July 5 figures revised. * Offshore investors turned net buyers after selling two consecutive days. ($1 = 1,156.2700 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang)
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing