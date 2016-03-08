SEOUL, March 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL March 8 -96.7* -60.3 105.9 ^March 7 201.6 -198.8 -53.6 March 4 162.0 -132.1 -45.5 March 3 496.5 -235.5 -314.8 March 2 377.8 -15.4 -411.0 Feb 29 173.2 -189.3 -53.8 Feb 26 243.1 163.4 -42.7 Feb 25 20.3 -11.2 100.8 Feb 24 -16.6 -16.6 -32.7 Feb 23 -4.8 -52.4 -15.6 Feb 22 35.5 -47.3 -53.7 Feb 19 171.6 -69.4 -178.4 Feb 18 86.4 136.8 -302.0 Feb 17 -19.6 69.4 -158.8 Feb 16 85.8 83.7 -230.7 Month to date 1,141.2 -642.2 -719.0 Year to date -1,524.5 3,958.2 -1,406.2 ^ March 7 figures revised * Foreign investors turned net sellers of South Korean stocks after seven consecutive sessions of buying. (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)