UPDATE 2-World First closes FX options business
LONDON, Feb 1 Currency broker World First is closing its corporate options business, it said on Wednesday, in a move that will affect up to 50 staff at the UK-based company.
SEOUL, June 1 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 1 243.0 -190.7 -88.4 ^May 31 -131.2 210.4 -160.7 May 30 121.7 -124.6 -35.0 May 27 149.4 -10.7 -176.0 May 26 6.8 64.4 -95.5 May 25 124.9 207.6 -336.3 May 24 -58.6 -61.4 78.9 May 23 4.2 33.4 -67.5 May 20 -127.6 150.8 -61.7 May 19 -21.3 -42.3 31.0 May 18 36.5 -197.4 121.4 May 17 -53.4 -52.1 83.2 May 16 17.0 -39.7 -5.1 May 13 -142.8 -115.6 218.4 May 12 24.5 -128.3 110.5 Month to date 243.0 -190.7 -88.4 Year to date 3,138.2 -1,610.4 -2,294.2 ^ May 31 figures revised ($1 = 1,193.2000 won) (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday voted on a straight party line to confirm U.S. Representative Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services and banker Steven Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary, sending the nominations to the full Senate for a vote.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Azerbaijan-based AccessBank's Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'b+'. At the same time the agency has affirmed the bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Negative. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS VR The downgrade of AccessBank's VR to 'f' reflects Fitch's view that the bank