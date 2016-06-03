SEOUL, June 3 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 3 -112.6 190.6 -114.6 ^June 2 386.8 -197.7 -61.8 June 1 242.9 -189.5 -88.5 May 31 -131.2 210.4 -160.7 May 30 121.7 -124.6 -35.0 May 27 149.4 -10.7 -176.0 May 26 6.8 64.4 -95.5 May 25 124.9 207.6 -336.3 May 24 -58.6 -61.4 78.9 May 23 4.2 33.4 -67.5 May 20 -127.6 150.8 -61.7 May 19 -21.3 -42.3 31.0 May 18 36.5 -197.4 121.4 May 17 -53.4 -52.1 83.2 May 16 17.0 -39.7 -5.1 Month to date 517.0 -196.6 -265.0 Year to date 3,412.3 -1,616.3 -2,470.8 ^ June 2 figures revised ($1 = 1,184.4500 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)