SEOUL, June 15 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 15 *-75.0 -144.2 166.9 ^June 14 -105.3 -180.6 226.9 June 13 -146.9 -73.8 173.7 June 10 -28.3 89.5 -114.1 June 9 414.0 -195.8 -228.1 June 8 309.5 -38.4 -314.5 June 7 261.5 147.9 -435.8 June 3 -127.3 343.6 -114.1 June 2 386.8 -197.7 -61.8 June 1 242.9 -189.5 -88.5 May 31 -131.2 210.4 -160.7 May 30 121.7 -124.6 -35.0 May 27 149.4 -10.7 -176.0 May 26 6.8 64.4 -95.5 May 25 124.9 207.6 -336.3 Month to date 1,131.8 -438.9 -789.4 Year to date 4,027.0 -1,858.6 -2,995.2 ^ June 14 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net sellers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 355.5 billion Korean won ($303.01 million) worth. ($1 = 1,173.2200 won) (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)