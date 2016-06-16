SEOUL, June 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0740 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 16 *42.3 -209.4 116.2 ^June 15 -21.1 -57.2 168.1 June 14 -105.3 -180.6 226.9 June 13 -146.9 -73.8 173.7 June 10 -28.3 89.5 -114.1 June 9 414.0 -195.8 -228.1 June 8 309.5 -38.4 -314.5 June 7 261.5 147.9 -435.8 June 3 -127.3 343.6 -114.1 June 2 386.8 -197.7 -61.8 June 1 242.9 -189.5 -88.5 May 31 -131.2 210.4 -160.7 May 30 121.7 -124.6 -35.0 May 27 149.4 -10.7 -176.0 May 26 6.8 64.4 -95.5 Month to date 1,227.9 -561.3 -672.0 Year to date 4,123.2 -1,981.0 -2,877.9 ^ June 15 figures revised * Foreign investors turned net buyers after four consecutive sessions of selling. ($1 = 1,173.2300 won) (Reporting by Jee Heun Kahng)