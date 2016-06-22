BRIEF-GM says co's evaluation of overall proposal from Greenlight Capital remains unchanged
* GM statement in response to Greenlight Capital’s preliminary proxy filing
SEOUL, June 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL June 22 26.5 177.2 -251.6 ^June 21 -110.0 -30.4 90.8 June 20 20.7 116.1 -181.2 June 17 -98.1 56.9 -7.2 June 16 42.3 -209.6 116.4 June 15 -21.1 -57.2 168.1 June 14 -105.3 -180.6 226.9 June 13 -146.9 -73.8 173.7 June 10 -28.3 89.5 -114.1 June 9 414.0 -195.8 -228.1 June 8 309.5 -38.4 -314.5 June 7 261.5 147.9 -435.8 June 3 -127.3 343.6 -114.1 June 2 386.8 -197.7 -61.8 June 1 242.9 -189.5 -88.5 Month to date 1,067.0 -241.7 -1,021.1 Year to date 3,962.3 -1,661.4 -3,226.9 ^ June 21 figures revised ($1 = 1,151.6000 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)
* GM statement in response to Greenlight Capital’s preliminary proxy filing
LONDON, April 12 Oil market rebalancing has been pushed back by a few months rather than pushed off course, if recent movements in crude futures prices are to be believed.