BRIEF-BF Utilities says IFCI Ltd cuts stake in co to 3.24 pct
* BF Utilities Limited says IFCI ltd cuts stk in co by 2.07 percent to 3.24 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kzWeiN) Further company coverage:
SEOUL, July 1 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0733 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 1 *253.6 -91.7 206.0 ^June 30 403.4 -248.6 38.2 June 29 58.3 -63.3 -22.4 June 28 -368.0 154.2 167.5 June 27 -237.2 408.2 -216.4 June 24 -149.8 55.3 34.9 June 23 29.1 189.1 -264.7 June 22 30.0 172.9 -250.8 June 21 -110.0 -30.4 90.8 June 20 20.7 116.1 -181.2 June 17 -98.1 56.9 -7.2 June 16 42.3 -209.6 116.4 June 15 -21.1 -57.2 168.1 June 14 -105.3 -180.6 226.9 June 13 -146.9 -73.8 173.7 Month to date 253.6 -91.7 -206.0 Year to date 3,955.3 -1,262.6 -3,694.9 ^ June 30 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 715.3 billion Korean won ($623.11 million) worth. ($1 = 1,147.9500 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)
* BF Utilities Limited says IFCI ltd cuts stk in co by 2.07 percent to 3.24 percent Source text - (http://bit.ly/2kzWeiN) Further company coverage:
* Group has recorded an increase in consolidated net loss attributable to equity owners of company for financial year ended 31 December 2016
MOSCOW, Feb 3 The Russian central bank's decision on Friday to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 10 percent will enable it to achieve its goal to reduce inflation to 4 percent in 2017, the RIA news agency quoted the Economy Ministry as saying. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Peter Hobson)