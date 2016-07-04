Danske Bank CEO says good development to continue in 2017
COPENHAGEN, Feb 2 Danske Bank on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, sending its shares 4 percent higher in a flat Danish market.
SEOUL, July 4 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 4 *172.3 -136.7 -68.0 ^July 1 252.5 -90.8 -205.3 June 30 403.4 -248.6 38.2 June 29 58.3 -63.3 -22.4 June 28 -368.0 154.2 167.5 June 27 -237.2 408.2 -216.4 June 24 -149.8 55.3 34.9 June 23 29.1 189.1 -264.7 June 22 30.0 172.9 -250.8 June 21 -110.0 -30.4 90.8 June 20 20.7 116.1 -181.2 June 17 -98.1 56.9 -7.2 June 16 42.3 -209.6 116.4 June 15 -21.1 -57.2 168.1 June 14 -105.3 -180.6 226.9 Month to date 424.8 -227.5 -273.3 Year to date 4,126.4 -1,398.4 -3,762.1 ^ July 1 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 887.6 billion Korean won ($775.54 million) worth. ($1 = 1,144.4900 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)
KINSHASA, Feb 2 The World Bank expects Democratic Republic of Congo's economy to average five percent growth in 2017-18, compared with 2.7 percent in 2016, thanks to stronger commodity prices and expanding agriculture and services sectors, it said in a report.
Feb 2 Financial advisory and asset management firm Lazard Ltd reported a fall of about 19 percent in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by higher costs.