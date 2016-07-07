BRIEF-Polish ING unit CEO says paying dividend for 2016 not easy task

* Brunon Bartkiewicz, chief executive of ING Bank Slaski, the Polish unit of ING, said on Thursday that paying out a dividend for 2016 was not an "easy task", adding the bank awaits more guidance from the financial regulator regarding capital requirements. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Marcin Goettig)