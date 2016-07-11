SEOUL, July 11 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 11 *269.7 81.8 -390.3 ^July 8 41.3 -289.8 204.7 July 7 169.5 -119.6 -90.3 July 6 -430.0 -138.4 511.3 July 5 12.9 -210.8 138.2 July 4 179.4 -145.4 -66.5 July 1 252.5 -90.8 -205.3 June 30 403.4 -248.6 38.2 June 29 58.3 -63.3 -22.4 June 28 -368.0 154.2 167.5 June 27 -237.2 408.2 -216.4 June 24 -149.8 55.3 34.9 June 23 29.1 189.1 -264.7 June 22 30.0 172.9 -250.8 June 21 -110.0 -30.4 90.8 Month to date 495.3 -913.0 101.9 Year to date 4,196.9 -2,083.9 -3,387.0 ^ July 8 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 480.5 billion Korean won ($418.59 million) worth. ($1 = 1,147.8900 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)