SEOUL, July 14 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 14 *369.6 -226.4 -139.5 ^July 13 581.0 -380.3 -187.4 July 12 193.0 -48.4 -194.2 July 11 268.3 83.2 -390.4 July 8 41.3 -289.8 204.7 July 7 169.5 -119.6 -90.3 July 6 -430.0 -138.4 511.3 July 5 12.9 -210.8 138.2 July 4 179.4 -145.4 -66.5 July 1 252.5 -90.8 -205.3 June 30 403.4 -248.6 38.2 June 29 58.3 -63.3 -22.4 June 28 -368.0 154.2 167.5 June 27 -237.2 408.2 -216.4 June 24 -149.8 55.3 34.9 Month to date 1,637.3 -1,566.7 -419.2 Year to date 5,339.0 -2,737.6 -3,908.1 ^ July 13 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for six consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.62 trillion Korean won ($1.42 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,136.8800 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)