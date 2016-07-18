Allianz eyes Australia's QBE Insurance -Handelsblatt
FRANKFURT, Jan 29 German insurer Allianz is in informal talks about the potential acquisition of Australian peer QBE Insurance, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing sources.
SEOUL, July 18 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0732 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 18 *226.5 -208.1 -2.7 ^July 15 490.9 -306.6 -188.2 July 14 368.4 -228.1 -136.7 July 13 581.0 -380.3 -187.4 July 12 193.0 -48.4 -194.2 July 11 268.3 83.2 -390.4 July 8 41.3 -289.8 204.7 July 7 169.5 -119.6 -90.3 July 6 -430.0 -138.4 511.3 July 5 12.9 -210.8 138.2 July 4 179.4 -145.4 -66.5 July 1 252.5 -90.8 -205.3 June 30 403.4 -248.6 38.2 June 29 58.3 -63.3 -22.4 June 28 -368.0 154.2 167.5 Month to date 2,353.5 -2,083.1 -607.3 Year to date 6,055.1 -3,254.0 -4,096.2 ^ July 15 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for eight consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 2.34 trillion Korean won ($2.06 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,134.8300 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)
DUBAI, Jan 29 Saudi Arabian money supply growth picked up in December in a sign that the economy is regaining strength after a slump last year caused by low oil prices and government austerity measures, central bank data showed on Sunday.
Jan 29 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. data technology company Ixia for more than $1.6 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.