SEOUL, July 19 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL July 19 *305.3 -415.7 117.6 ^July 18 231.7 -213.9 -2.2 July 15 490.9 -306.6 -188.2 July 14 368.4 -228.1 -136.7 July 13 581.0 -380.3 -187.4 July 12 193.0 -48.4 -194.2 July 11 268.3 83.2 -390.4 July 8 41.3 -289.8 204.7 July 7 169.5 -119.6 -90.3 July 6 -430.0 -138.4 511.3 July 5 12.9 -210.8 138.2 July 4 179.4 -145.4 -66.5 July 1 252.5 -90.8 -205.3 June 30 403.4 -248.6 38.2 June 29 58.3 -63.3 -22.4 Month to date 2,664.0 -2,504.5 -489.2 Year to date 6,365.6 -3,675.4 -3,978.1 ^ July 18 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for nine consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 2.65 trillion Korean won ($2.33 billion) worth. ($1 = 1,135.7000 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)