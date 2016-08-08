Ackman's Pershing Square raises Mondelez stake
Jan 30 Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has raised its stake in snack maker Mondelez to 6.4 percent.
SEOUL, Aug 8 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL August 8 *80.8 86.0 -202.1 ^August 5 250.3 -72.8 -199.0 August 4 38.4 -109.0 47.2 August 3 -86.6 -196.2 253.8 August 2 51.6 -180.6 106.2 August 1 307.8 -296.9 -104.9 July 29 212.6 -319.6 89.5 July 28 196.5 -80.1 -110.1 July 27 243.8 -103.5 -137.9 July 26 194.2 16.8 -173.3 July 25 193.4 -107.7 -81.0 July 22 72.1 42.3 -120.1 July 21 44.0 -82.3 33.4 July 20 179.5 -221.4 32.0 July 19 314.9 -425.5 117.8 July 18 231.7 -213.9 -2.2 Month to date 642.2 -769.6 -98.7 Year to date 8,353.5 -5,310.4 -4,544.2 ^ August 5 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 369.5 billion Korean won ($333.66 million) worth. ($1 = 1,107.4300 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, Jan 30 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $425 million to New York's banking regulator over a "mirror trading" scheme that moved $10 billion out of Russia between 2011 and 2015, the regulator said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. Senate Democrats delayed the Senate Finance Committee's vote on U.S. Treasury secretary nominee Steven Mnuchin on Monday so they could protest against President Donald Trump's order banning travel from seven Muslim-majority nations.