SEOUL, Aug 9 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
August 9 *207.4 78.3 -314.2
^August 8 81.0 86.0 -202.4
August 5 250.3 -72.8 -199.0
August 4 38.4 -109.0 47.2
August 3 -86.6 -196.2 253.8
August 2 51.6 -180.6 106.2
August 1 307.8 -296.9 -104.9
July 29 212.6 -319.6 89.5
July 28 196.5 -80.1 -110.1
July 27 243.8 -103.5 -137.9
July 26 194.2 16.8 -173.3
July 25 193.4 -107.7 -81.0
July 22 72.1 42.3 -120.1
July 21 44.0 -82.3 33.4
July 20 179.5 -221.4 32.0
Month to date 849.8 -691.2 -413.2
Year to date 8,561.1 -5,232.0 -4,858.7
^ August 8 figures revised
* Foreign investors have been net buyers for four consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
577.1 billion Korean won ($521.99 million) worth.
($1 = 1,105.5800 won)
(Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)