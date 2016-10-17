SEOUL, Oct 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL October 17 *291.2 -244.0 -45.6 ^October 14 32.3 -1.0 -43.7 October 13 192.3 -570.2 375.4 October 12 -552.4 624.3 -69.8 October 11 -335.9 481.8 -154.2 October 10 -39.3 323.5 -304.0 October 7 37.3 -236.9 196.4 October 6 91.6 -147.3 47.5 October 5 -2.2 -110.2 99.2 October 4 181.4 -90.1 -89.4 September 30 -157.9 -238.9 377.9 September 29 183.2 25.2 -213.3 September 28 -114.6 40.4 86.4 September 27 25.5 254.7 -264.6 September 26 -15.2 -118.9 -2.9 Month to date -103.6 30.1 11.8 Year to date 10,077.0 -7,820.1 -5,280.2 ^ October 14 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 515.8 billion Korean won ($462.70 million) worth. ($1 = 1,114.7500 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)