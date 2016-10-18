SEOUL, Oct 18 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL October 18 *193.6 83.4 -285.0 ^October 17 291.2 -243.7 -48.6 October 14 32.3 -1.0 -43.7 October 13 192.3 -570.2 375.4 October 12 -552.4 624.3 -69.8 October 11 -335.9 481.8 -154.2 October 10 -39.3 323.5 -304.0 October 7 37.3 -236.9 196.4 October 6 91.6 -147.3 47.5 October 5 -2.2 -110.2 99.2 October 4 181.4 -90.1 -89.4 September 30 -157.9 -238.9 377.9 September 29 183.2 25.2 -213.3 September 28 -114.6 40.4 86.4 September 27 25.5 254.7 -264.6 Month to date 90.0 113.8 -276.2 Year to date 10,270.5 -7,736.4 -5,568.2 ^ October 17 figures revised * Foreign investors have been net buyers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 709.4 billion Korean won ($636.38 million) worth. ($1 = 1,114.7500 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)