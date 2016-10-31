European shares hit 1-year high on M&A deal, Actelion soars
LONDON, Jan 26 European shares climbed to a one-year high on Thursday after news that Johnson & Johnson will buy the Swiss biotech firm Actelion in a $30 billion deal.
SEOUL, Oct 31 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL October 31 8.8 130.8 -142.7 ^October 28 -33.4 -13.9 57.0 October 27 28.9 -24.0 -3.7 October 26 -82.8 29.9 57.5 October 25 -61.4 242.4 -187.8 October 24 97.0 158.6 -255.5 October 21 45.9 11.1 -67.0 October 20 109.3 17.3 -122.7 October 19 229.9 -210.2 -16.4 October 18 189.9 86.4 -284.4 October 17 291.2 -243.7 -48.6 October 14 32.3 -1.0 -43.7 October 13 192.3 -570.2 375.4 October 12 -552.4 624.3 -69.8 October 11 -335.9 481.8 -154.2 Month to date 428.4 458.7 -956.8 Year to date 10,609.0 -7,391.5 -6,248.9 ^ October 28 figures revised ($1 = 1,143.3600 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)
* Shares up 1 pct in flat FTSE 100 (Adds comments by CEO, analysts, share price reaction,)
DUBAI, Jan 26 Saudi Arabia's stock market continued its uptrend of the past few days in early trading on Thursday while other Gulf bourses moved little, with Kuwait's bull run stalling in heavy trade.