SEOUL, Nov 4 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0734 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL November 4 *-191.6 192.5 -10.9 ^November 3 -205.7 339.8 -135.5 November 2 -22.0 147.8 -130.1 November 1 14.0 65.9 -91.2 October 31 10.1 131.0 -144.1 October 28 -33.4 -13.9 57.0 October 27 28.9 -24.0 -3.7 October 26 -82.8 29.9 57.5 October 25 -61.4 242.4 -187.8 October 24 97.0 158.6 -255.5 October 21 45.9 11.1 -67.0 October 20 109.3 17.3 -122.7 October 19 229.9 -210.2 -16.4 October 18 189.9 86.4 -284.4 October 17 291.2 -243.7 -48.6 Month to date -405.3 746.0 -367.7 Year to date 10,205.0 -6,645.4 -6,618.0 ^ November 3 figures revised * Offshore investors have been net sellers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 419.3 billion Korean won ($367.24 million) worth. ($1 = 1,141.7500 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)