SEOUL, Nov 7 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL November 7 *-220.5 289.7 -86.0 ^November 4 -191.6 192.5 -11.0 November 3 -205.7 339.8 -135.5 November 2 -22.0 147.8 -130.1 November 1 14.0 65.9 -91.2 October 31 10.1 131.0 -144.1 October 28 -33.4 -13.9 57.0 October 27 28.9 -24.0 -3.7 October 26 -82.8 29.9 57.5 October 25 -61.4 242.4 -187.8 October 24 97.0 158.6 -255.5 October 21 45.9 11.1 -67.0 October 20 109.3 17.3 -122.7 October 19 229.9 -210.2 -16.4 October 18 189.9 86.4 -284.4 Month to date -625.8 1,035.7 -453.8 Year to date 9,984.5 -6,355.7 -6,704.0 ^ November 4 figures revised * Offshore investors have been net sellers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 639.8 billion won ($559.98 million) worth. ($1 = 1,142.5500 won)