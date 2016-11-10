(Corrects last paragraph to say foreign investors turned net buyers after six consecutive sessions) SEOUL, Nov 10 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL November 10 *47.9 229.9 -310.3 ^November 9 -213.9 309.5 -126.9 November 8 -55.5 12.6 18.7 November 7 -217.8 291.4 -86.0 November 4 -191.6 192.5 -11.0 November 3 -205.7 339.8 -135.5 November 2 -22.0 147.8 -130.1 November 1 14.0 65.9 -91.2 October 31 10.1 131.0 -144.1 October 28 -33.4 -13.9 57.0 October 27 28.9 -24.0 -3.7 October 26 -82.8 29.9 57.5 October 25 -61.4 242.4 -187.8 October 24 97.0 158.6 -255.5 October 21 45.9 11.1 -67.0 Month to date -844.6 1,589.4 -872.3 Year to date 9,765.7 -5,801.9 -7,122.5 ^ November 9 figures revised * Foreign investors turned net buyers after six consecutive sessions of selling. ($1 = 1,148.6900 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)