SEOUL, Nov 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0729 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL November 16 *-12.6 70.4 -71.0 ^November 15 -205.9 109.2 71.8 November 14 -344.5 278.1 30.7 November 11 -449.5 378.2 89.7 November 10 47.9 229.5 -310.1 November 9 -213.9 309.5 -126.9 November 8 -55.5 12.6 18.7 November 7 -217.8 291.4 -86.0 November 4 -191.6 192.5 -11.0 November 3 -205.7 339.8 -135.5 November 2 -22.0 147.8 -130.1 November 1 14.0 65.9 -91.2 October 31 10.1 131.0 -144.1 October 28 -33.4 -13.9 57.0 October 27 28.9 -24.0 -3.7 Month to date -1,847.2 2,424.9 -751.0 Year to date 8,763.1 -4,966.4 -7,001.3 ^ November 15 figures revised * Offshore investors have been net sellers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 1.01 trillion Korean won ($863.40 million) worth. ($1 = 1,169.7900 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)