REFILE-British insurer Admiral says Chairman Alastair Lyons to retire
Jan 25 British insurer Admiral Group Plc said on Wednesday Non-Executive Chairman Alastair Lyons would retire in April after almost 17 years.
SEOUL, Nov 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL November 24 *-141.4 104.3 13.8 ^November 23 164.7 406.6 -216.3 November 22 344.9 51.7 -140.3 November 21 68.3 -49.0 -39.3 November 18 61.5 -331.0 235.0 November 17 61.8 -90.7 7.1 November 16 -8.0 65.7 -71.0 November 15 -205.9 109.2 71.8 November 14 -344.5 278.1 30.7 November 11 -449.5 378.2 89.7 November 10 47.9 229.5 -310.1 November 9 -213.9 309.5 -126.9 November 8 -55.5 12.6 18.7 November 7 -217.8 291.4 -86.0 November 4 -191.6 192.5 -11.0 Month to date -1,282.8 2,512.2 -891.0 Year to date 9,327.5 -4,879.1 -7,141.2 *Offshore investors turned net sellers after five consecutive sessions of buying. ^ November 23 figures revised. ($1 = 1,179.8900 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 25 (Fitch) The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) reported net income of $822 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 (4Q16) on revenue of $3.79 billion, according to Fitch Ratings. BK's 4Q16 net income equated to a 0.96% annualized return on average assets (ROAA) down from 1.10% sequential quarter but up from 0.69% a year ago. Compared to the level a year ago, BK's performance benefited from increased operat
* FY consol net profit 2.3 million dinars versus 2.1 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kiHdiV) Further company coverage: )