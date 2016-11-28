BRIEF-Lavendon says notes TVH statement saying offer is final
* Note announcement issued today by TVH Group N.V. confirming that its revised offer of 261 pence per share of Lavendon is final and will not be increased
SEOUL, Nov 28 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL November 28 208.5 -203.9 -20.0 ^November 25 19.9 -3.9 -36.3 November 24 -141.4 104.3 13.8 November 23 164.7 406.6 -216.3 November 22 344.9 51.7 -140.3 November 21 68.3 -49.0 -39.3 November 18 61.5 -331.0 235.0 November 17 61.8 -90.7 7.1 November 16 -8.0 65.7 -71.0 November 15 -205.9 109.2 71.8 November 14 -344.5 278.1 30.7 November 11 -449.5 378.2 89.7 November 10 47.9 229.5 -310.1 November 9 -213.9 309.5 -126.9 November 8 -55.5 12.6 18.7 Month to date -1,054.4 2,304.5 -947.2 Year to date 9,555.9 -5,086.9 -7,197.4 ^ November 25 figures revised. ($1 = 1,169.9500 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)
NEW YORK, Jan 27 (IFR) - Holders of Verizon Communications debt are pushing the company to amend terms on an exchange offer for nearly US$30bn of debt following reports that it could buy cable operator Charter Communications.
* Norwood Financial Corp announces earnings for the fourth quarter and year