SEOUL, Nov 29 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0725 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL November 29 *141.3 -143.9 -12.3 ^November 28 208.7 -204.6 -19.6 November 25 19.9 -3.9 -36.3 November 24 -141.4 104.3 13.8 November 23 164.7 406.6 -216.3 November 22 344.9 51.7 -140.3 November 21 68.3 -49.0 -39.3 November 18 61.5 -331.0 235.0 November 17 61.8 -90.7 7.1 November 16 -8.0 65.7 -71.0 November 15 -205.9 109.2 71.8 November 14 -344.5 278.1 30.7 November 11 -449.5 378.2 89.7 November 10 47.9 229.5 -310.1 November 9 -213.9 309.5 -126.9 Month to date -913.0 2,159.9 -959.2 Year to date 9,697.3 -5,231.5 -7,209.4 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 369.9 billion Korean won ($316.54 million) worth. ^ November 28 figures revised. ($1 = 1,168.5600 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)