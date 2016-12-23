BRIEF-China Aircraft Leasing Group says it entered into Thai Airasia Aircraft Lease Agreement with Thai Airasia
SEOUL, Dec 23 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL December 23 -92.7 225.0 -136.6 ^December 22 -50.0 75.9 -29.7 December 21 78.2 -69.1 -8.2 December 20 60.6 -29.1 -33.5 December 19 5.0 -79.5 78.8 December 16 67.7 -162.1 25.4 December 15 -3.3 66.0 -67.6 December 14 176.3 -189.0 13.2 December 13 112.0 -14.7 -102.5 December 12 84.8 14.8 -96.4 December 9 57.1 58.4 -117.7 December 8 28.4 655.1 -654.6 December 7 78.3 -90.8 14.1 December 6 117.5 292.9 -360.5 December 5 -4.5 101.3 -114.4 Month to date 745.3 754.7 -1,546.2 Year to date 11,026.1 -4,799.8 -8,706.9 ^ December 22 figures revised. ($1 = 1,202.9700 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)
MOSCOW, Jan 25 The proceeds from the privatisation of Russian oil major Rosneft reached federal budget accounts at the central bank last month and returned to the banking sector in the form of budget spending in the second half of the month, the central bank said on Wednesday.
