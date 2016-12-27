SEOUL, Dec 27 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL December 27 *93.5 172.6 -256.5 ^December 26 -31.2 125.3 -87.9 December 23 -100.5 228.3 -125.5 December 22 -50.0 75.9 -29.7 December 21 78.2 -69.1 -8.2 December 20 60.6 -29.1 -33.5 December 19 5.0 -79.5 78.8 December 16 67.7 -162.1 25.4 December 15 -3.3 66.0 -67.6 December 14 176.3 -189.0 13.2 December 13 112.0 -14.7 -102.5 December 12 84.8 14.8 -96.4 December 9 57.1 58.4 -117.7 December 8 28.4 655.1 -654.6 December 7 78.3 -90.8 14.1 Month to date 799.8 1,055.9 -1,879.5 Year to date 11,080.6 -4,498.6 -9,040.2 * Offshore investors turned net buyers after three consecutive sessions of selling. ^ December 26 figures revised. ($1 = 1,206.6500 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)