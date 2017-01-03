GLOBAL MARKETS-Dow crosses 20,000 on reinvigorated Trump rally
* Dollar hits seven-week low on Trump worries, sterling jumps
SEOUL, Jan 3 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0726 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL January 3 *171.1 -174.9 -11.2 ^January 2 27.4 -84.7 38.6 December 29 128.6 -296.8 156.2 December 28 126.8 -414.8 281.0 December 27 93.4 173.6 -258.8 December 26 -31.2 125.3 -87.9 December 23 -100.5 228.3 -125.5 December 22 -50.0 75.9 -29.7 December 21 78.2 -69.1 -8.2 December 20 60.6 -29.1 -33.5 December 19 5.0 -79.5 78.8 December 16 67.7 -162.1 25.4 December 15 -3.3 66.0 -67.6 December 14 176.3 -189.0 13.2 December 13 112.0 -14.7 -101712.5 Month to date 198.5 -259.6 27.4 Year to date 198.5 -259.6 27.4 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 547.3 billion Korean won ($454.92 million) worth. ^ January 2 figures revised. ($1 = 1,203.0700 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)
* Has issued further bonds of 170 million Swedish crowns ($20 million) under co's existing bond loan isin SE 0008347371 with limit of 500 million crowns
NEW YORK, Jan 25 The operator of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday it will change the model of its NYSE MKT exchange to implement a so-called speed bump, in a direct challenge to the Investors' Exchange, the newest U.S. stock exchange.