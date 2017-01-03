SEOUL, Jan 3 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0726 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL January 3 *171.1 -174.9 -11.2 ^January 2 27.4 -84.7 38.6 December 29 128.6 -296.8 156.2 December 28 126.8 -414.8 281.0 December 27 93.4 173.6 -258.8 December 26 -31.2 125.3 -87.9 December 23 -100.5 228.3 -125.5 December 22 -50.0 75.9 -29.7 December 21 78.2 -69.1 -8.2 December 20 60.6 -29.1 -33.5 December 19 5.0 -79.5 78.8 December 16 67.7 -162.1 25.4 December 15 -3.3 66.0 -67.6 December 14 176.3 -189.0 13.2 December 13 112.0 -14.7 -101712.5 Month to date 198.5 -259.6 27.4 Year to date 198.5 -259.6 27.4 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 547.3 billion Korean won ($454.92 million) worth. ^ January 2 figures revised. ($1 = 1,203.0700 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)