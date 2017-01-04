SEOUL, Jan 4 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL January 4 *214.2 -358.1 127.1 ^January 3 171.1 -175.0 -11.2 January 2 27.4 -84.7 38.6 December 29 128.6 -296.8 156.2 December 28 126.8 -414.8 281.0 December 27 93.4 173.6 -258.8 December 26 -31.2 125.3 -87.9 December 23 -100.5 228.3 -125.5 December 22 -50.0 75.9 -29.7 December 21 78.2 -69.1 -8.2 December 20 60.6 -29.1 -33.5 December 19 5.0 -79.5 78.8 December 16 67.7 -162.1 25.4 December 15 -3.3 66.0 -67.6 December 14 176.3 -189.0 13.2 Month to date 412.7 -617.8 154.5 Year to date 412.7 -617.8 154.5 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for six consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 761.5 billion Korean won ($631.77 million) worth. ^ January 3 figures revised. ($1 = 1,205.3400 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)