SEOUL, Jan 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL January 12 *32.4 -11.9 -31.6 ^January 11 485.5 -55.1 -430.0 January 10 99.6 -249.8 128.6 January 9 254.4 -457.4 193.4 January 6 171.3 -136.5 -28.8 January 5 84.1 -164.8 65.5 January 4 214.2 -358.3 127.2 January 3 171.1 -175.0 -11.2 January 2 27.4 -84.7 38.6 December 29 128.6 -296.8 156.2 December 28 126.8 -414.8 281.0 December 27 93.4 173.6 -258.8 December 26 -31.2 125.3 -87.9 December 23 -100.5 228.3 -125.5 December 22 -50.0 75.9 -29.7 Month to date 1,540.0 -1,693.4 51.7 Year to date 1,540.0 -1,693.4 51.7 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for twelve consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 1.88 trillion Korean won ($1.59 billion) worth. ^ January 11 figures revised. ($1 = 1,183.0700 won) (Reporting by Nataly Pak)