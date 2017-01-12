SEOUL, Jan 12 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0721 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
January 12 *32.4 -11.9 -31.6
^January 11 485.5 -55.1 -430.0
January 10 99.6 -249.8 128.6
January 9 254.4 -457.4 193.4
January 6 171.3 -136.5 -28.8
January 5 84.1 -164.8 65.5
January 4 214.2 -358.3 127.2
January 3 171.1 -175.0 -11.2
January 2 27.4 -84.7 38.6
December 29 128.6 -296.8 156.2
December 28 126.8 -414.8 281.0
December 27 93.4 173.6 -258.8
December 26 -31.2 125.3 -87.9
December 23 -100.5 228.3 -125.5
December 22 -50.0 75.9 -29.7
Month to date 1,540.0 -1,693.4 51.7
Year to date 1,540.0 -1,693.4 51.7
* Offshore investors have been net buyers for twelve consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net
1.88 trillion Korean won ($1.59 billion) worth.
^ January 11 figures revised.
($1 = 1,183.0700 won)
(Reporting by Nataly Pak)