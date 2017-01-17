SEOUL, Jan 17 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0724 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL January 17 *-8.5 90.1 -82.8 ^January 16 -239.4 184.7 40.0 January 13 -108.4 163.5 -58.5 January 12 31.4 -10.4 -32.1 January 11 485.5 -55.1 -430.0 January 10 99.6 -249.8 128.6 January 9 254.4 -457.4 193.4 January 6 171.3 -136.5 -28.8 January 5 84.1 -164.8 65.5 January 4 214.2 -358.3 127.2 January 3 171.1 -175.0 -11.2 January 2 27.4 -84.7 38.6 December 29 128.6 -296.8 156.2 December 28 126.8 -414.8 281.0 December 27 93.4 173.6 -258.8 Month to date 1,182.6 -1,253.6 -50.0 Year to date 1,182.6 -1,253.6 -50.0 * Offshore investors have been net sellers for three consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 356.3 billion Korean won ($304.09 million) worth. ^ January 16 figures revised. ($1 = 1,171.6900 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)