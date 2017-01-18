SEOUL, Jan 18 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0722 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL January 18 *-19.3 87.4 -69.5 ^January 17 -8.4 90.3 -83.0 January 16 -239.4 184.7 40.0 January 13 -108.4 163.5 -58.5 January 12 31.4 -10.4 -32.1 January 11 485.5 -55.1 -430.0 January 10 99.6 -249.8 128.6 January 9 254.4 -457.4 193.4 January 6 171.3 -136.5 -28.8 January 5 84.1 -164.8 65.5 January 4 214.2 -358.3 127.2 January 3 171.1 -175.0 -11.2 January 2 27.4 -84.7 38.6 December 29 128.6 -296.8 156.2 December 28 126.8 -414.8 281.0 Month to date 1,163.3 -1,166.0 -119.8 Year to date 1,163.3 -1,166.0 -119.8 * Offshore investors have been net sellers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total sale for the period to a net 375.5 billion Korean won ($322.41 million) worth. ^ January 17 figures revised. ($1 = 1,164.6700 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)