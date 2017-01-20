BRIEF-Onwards Asia's unit wins land auction in Hong Kong for HK$5.5 bln
*Says Top Genius Holdings Limited, unit of Onwards Asia Limited, wins bid for a residential site in Kowloon for HK$5.5 billion ($709.02 million)
SEOUL, Jan 20 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL January 20 -48.5 40.5 5.5 ^January 19 146.0 -282.9 128.8 January 18 -19.3 87.4 -72.3 January 17 -8.4 90.3 -83.0 January 16 -239.4 184.7 40.0 January 13 -108.4 163.5 -58.5 January 12 31.4 -10.4 -32.1 January 11 485.5 -55.1 -430.0 January 10 99.6 -249.8 128.6 January 9 254.4 -457.4 193.4 January 6 171.3 -136.5 -28.8 January 5 84.1 -164.8 65.5 January 4 214.2 -358.3 127.2 January 3 171.1 -175.0 -11.2 January 2 27.4 -84.7 38.6 Month to date 1,260.8 -1,408.4 11.7 Year to date 1,260.8 -1,408.4 11.7 ^ January 19 figures revised. ($1 = 1,168.8500 won) (Reporting by Jeong-eun Lee)
* Genworth Financial Inc - Genworth and China oceanwide continue to expect transaction to close by mid-2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Financial technology startup Overbond Ltd is launching a service that will allow companies to issue bonds digitally, the company said on Wednesday.