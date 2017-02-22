BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
SEOUL, Feb 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0723 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL February 22 *322.8 -288.5 -88.6 ^February 21 124.8 153.9 -318.5 February 20 53.3 -209.7 103.2 February 17 290.3 148.5 -484.1 February 16 165.6 -265.4 42.6 February 15 -28.7 159.1 -175.1 February 14 -127.6 265.3 -136.7 February 13 5.8 230.7 -278.7 February 10 -105.3 313.6 -247.3 February 9 54.5 -127.8 22.1 February 8 -242.6 104.4 93.1 February 7 -160.0 143.7 -32.0 February 6 2.9 63.9 -113.6 February 3 -109.7 -59.7 110.9 February 2 70.5 -178.5 61.2 Month to date 304.7 508.8 -1,528.7 Year to date 1,942.6 -1,455.6 -1,513.4 * Offshore investors have been net buyers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchase for the period to a net 956.8 billion won ($838.10 million) worth. ^ February 21 figures revised. ($1 = 1,141.6300 won) (Reporting by Yun Hwan Chae)
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14