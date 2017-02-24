SEOUL, Feb 24 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0744 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL February 24 *-122.6 66.2 7.7 ^February 23 35.6 -58.8 -27.4 February 22 452.9 -198.7 -93.6 February 21 124.8 153.9 -318.5 February 20 53.3 -209.7 103.2 February 17 290.3 148.5 -484.1 February 16 165.6 -265.4 42.6 February 15 -28.7 159.1 -175.1 February 14 -127.6 265.3 -136.7 February 13 5.8 230.7 -278.7 February 10 -105.3 313.6 -247.3 February 9 54.5 -127.8 22.1 February 8 -242.6 104.4 93.1 February 7 -160.0 143.7 -32.0 February 6 2.9 63.9 -113.6 Month to date 347.7 606.3 -1,553.5 Year to date 1,985.5 -1,358.4 -1,538.2 * Offshore investors turned net sellers after six consecutive sessions of buying. ^ February 23 figures revised. ($1 = 1,130.35 won) (Reporting by Jeongeun Lee)